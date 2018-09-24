‘I’m a long shot’: Cronk on NRL grand final hopes

Roosters halfback Cooper Cronk injured his shoulder in the preliminary final. Picture: AAP

COOPER Cronk has refused to give up hope of playing in the grand final as he continues to battle a shoulder injury.

Cronk had his arm in a sling at the Roosters media day on Monday as he races the clock to be fit for Sunday's NRL decider against Melbourne.

The star halfback battled through a severe shoulder complaint in the Roosters' preliminary final win over South Sydney.

"It's all right. It's still there. I woke up this morning and it was still attached," Cronk said.

"I can move it. The best thing to do is just immobilise it.

"I'll do everything I possible can.

"I don't know what my realistic chances are but I'm a long shot.

"With all due respect it's on a need to know basis and you don't need to know."

Cronk's battle for fitness shapes as the major storyline of grand final week.

He would not go into specifics of the injury.

The two-time Dally M winner was lauded for his toughness in playing on with the injury, but he played down his bravery.

"Every ruby league player feels pain at some stage. You just get on and do it," he said.

"Pain is what it is."

