Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The woman was fined $920.
The woman was fined $920.
News

‘I’m busting’: Speeding driver’s eyebrow-raising excuse

Jasmine Minhas
22nd Oct 2019 3:00 PM | Updated: 23rd Oct 2019 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who was caught travelling at more than 40km/h over the limit told police she was speeding because she was 'busting' to use the toilet.

According to the Traffic and Highway Patrol Command, officers yesterday observed the Queensland woman's silver Commodore travelling on the Pacific Hwy at Dirty Creek just before noon.

A check showed the vehicle was travelling at 150km/h in the posted 110km/h zone.

Police said when the officers stopped the driver, she told them "I am busting."

She was issued a $920 fine on the spot.

coffs harbour crime editors picks speeding traffic and highway patrol traffic and highway patrol command
Coffs Coast Advocate

Top Stories

    NEAR MISS: The reaction video that could save a life

    premium_icon NEAR MISS: The reaction video that could save a life

    News ROD Lloyd is always on the road. Watching his devastated reaction to what he saw today all the way to the end could save a life. WATCH THE VIDEO

    DEX proud to join #righttoknow campaign

    premium_icon DEX proud to join #righttoknow campaign

    News Our reporters are amongthose who continually running into roadblocks

    Members take action to save piece of Clarence Valley history

    premium_icon Members take action to save piece of Clarence Valley history

    News The piece of history is more than just a golf course.

    50+ PHOTOS: Check out the action from Dex Shield touch day

    premium_icon 50+ PHOTOS: Check out the action from Dex Shield touch day

    Sport Plenty of top shots from terrific touch action