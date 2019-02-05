'I'm not proud': Drink-driving principal's heartfelt apology

Chancellor State College executive principal Jacqueline Patricia King has made a statement to the school community following her guilty plea and sentence for driving under the influence of liquor on January 14.

A PRINCIPAL of a prestigious Coast college has pledged to "be a better person" after she was sentenced for high-range drink driving yesterday.

Chancellor State College executive principle Jacqueline King "unreservedly" apologised to the school community in a statement emailed to parents, and later shared on the school's Facebook page.

Police caught Ms King driving nearly five-times the legal blood alcohol limit the morning of January 14 after she left the scene of one crash she had caused, before her Mercedes hit another vehicle twice in Tanawha.

"School principals hold a special position of trust within the communities that they serve," Ms King wrote in her statement.

"They must be role models for their staff, they must be beacons of leadership and guidance among their parent groups, and they must be exemplars for good behaviour both inside and outside of their schools.

"Above all else, they must show an astute sense of judgment and common sense, exhibit strong values and be good decision-makers.

"I am not proud of my appearance before court today on a high range drink driving charge. I made a poor decision that could have carried far more serious consequences, and for that I apologise unreservedly.

"I accept the decision of the court and my punishment, and I make a commitment to learn from this and to be a better person because of it.

"Finally I want to thank my close family, friends and colleagues for their ongoing and unreserved support throughout this difficult time.

"Thank you."

Ms King yesterday pleaded guilty in the Maroochydore Magistrates Court to driving under the influence of liquor, and was fined $1400.

She was disqualified from holding or obtaining a licence for 13 months and a conviction was recorded.

The court heard Ms King's college superiors did not deem her behaviour a code of conduct breach.

The school community has shared its mixed response to Ms King's actions and her sentence in more than 60 comments since the statement was shared to social media last night.

Many have shared their support for the principal, thanked her for her honesty and assured she would not be "defined" by her "poor decision".

Others are thankful no one was injured or killed.