'I'm so grateful': How Orara woman got 23 horses to safety

WHEN fire threatened her rural home, Karen Groneng knew she had to get out - with 23 horses in tow.

The Upper Orara resident made the decision to leave early, unwilling to risk the worst with severe fire danger forecast on Tuesday.

It took a community to bring Ms Groneng's horses to safety at Hawthorne park in South Grafton.

"It was a big effort and there are so many people that need to be thanked. The horse community has been such an amazing community,” she said.

"In the first convoy we had four floats travelling up with all the stallions and while we were up here, other people went to my property and fetched more of my horses.”

"The local vet sent his staff down with two floats to fetch more horses.”

The horse breeder made the call at noon on Monday and just before midnight her endangered Norwegian Fjord horses were safely stabled at Hawthorne Park evacuation centre.

But on Tuesday night the fire Ms Groneng and many others had fled, threatened again.

3 week old Pippi was the youngest of Karen Groneng's horses who was evacuated on Monday. Kathryn Lewis

Mr Groneng said the horses were the first to notice something wasn't right as a forecast wind change meant embers from the Liberation Trail blaze could have reached the South Grafton park.

"Horses are very very sensitive animals and very in tune with environment around them. They knew things were happening,” she said.

Animals and people on alert, Ms Groneng said the atmosphere tensed as everyone banded together to fill buckets of water and prepare the area. She said as the wind died down later that evening, there was a collective sigh of relief.

Ms Groneng knows she is one of the lucky ones. Tomorrow she hopes to go home to her unscathed property but remains cautious of dangerous conditions.

She said the unrelenting efforts of volunteers had been incredible.

"I'm exhausted but I'm so thankful, so grateful that we could come here and be safe,” she said.

"I've not had to leave my horses for anything. I can just walk over to the shed and it's all there.”