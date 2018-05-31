Images of the Clarence Valley go on show

One of Duncan Fawkes' spectacular landscape images from the Images of the Clarence Valley exhibition.

LOCAL landscape photographer Duncan Fawkes follows a different philosophy from many others.

"I don't chase the light... it's about embracing the light,” he said.

"There is more to landscape photography than just chasing a nice sunset, it's about making it work whatever the conditions.”

Mr Fawkes is joining forces with fellow Clarence landscape shooters Jeremy Billett and Graham Mackie to present an exhibition, Images Of The Clarence Valley, to be opened this Monday at the Harwood Hotel.

He said the works on display were all in the Clarence Valley, and showed the diversity of the area.

"I lived in Yamba and I spent a lot of time shooting seascapes, but just the other side of Grafton is the enormous mountain range, and (the national parks) are just amazing things,” he said.

"I was keen to show the mighty mountains, the beautiful river and the beaches. (We) also have images of structures such as the mill and bridges and other elements.

Jeremy Billett's stunning scarscape behind the Harwood Mill is one of many landscape photos on display at new exhibition at Harwood Hotel.

"As landscape photographers, you do get to see sights and things that most people are too timid to go out and see... or even still be in bed.”

Mr Fawkes said the exhibiting trio had seen each other's work through a local photography Facebook group.

And he said it was a great compliment to be asked to show alongside other photographers from the Clarence Valley area.

The exhibition is currently on display, and will be officially opened this Monday night at 5.30pm.