Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Linda Hibberd said someone gave her a harsh mark for her parking -- even though she'd parked according to the signs.
Linda Hibberd said someone gave her a harsh mark for her parking -- even though she'd parked according to the signs.
Offbeat

'Imbecile' gives woman a harsh mark for her parking

21st Jan 2019 11:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A WOMAN who parked correctly according to nearby signage is fuming after someone left a note on her car complaining about her "sh-t parking".

Linda Hibbard posted the photos on the Brunswick Heads Community Page, saying: "To imbecile who put this note on my car this morning which was parked in accordance with the signage at The Strand... I hope you get a fine.

"Be warned, the parking police were there just last week fining those parked nose to the fence. May you be next."

Other members of the group sprung to Ms Hibbard's defence.

Roger Clark: "Hard marker. Not bad handwriting though, considering... solid 6.5 / 7."

But Matt Masula said he would "deduct points for the uneven tearing of the cardboard".

 

Linda Hibbard said someone gave her a harsh mark for her parking -- even though she'd parked according to the signs.
Linda Hibbard said someone gave her a harsh mark for her parking -- even though she'd parked according to the signs.

Jessy Leegreen said she'd had a similar experience at Ocean Shores and said people "really should mind their own business".

"I parked between two badly parked cars... and came back to find them both gone and a guy writing an abusive letter on my windscreen," she wrote.

"Even after I explained I only parked in the space that was left, he still abused me verbally too."

More Stories

brunswick heads parking signage
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    VALE: Tribute to Maclean High's 'extraordinary' teacher

    premium_icon VALE: Tribute to Maclean High's 'extraordinary' teacher

    News CHURCH filled with people of all ages to pay tribute to man who inspired many in our community

    ‘He was staring into space … like no one was there’

    premium_icon ‘He was staring into space … like no one was there’

    Crime Mr Newman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound

    Crash paint marks path of fatal crash off Clarence bridge

    premium_icon Crash paint marks path of fatal crash off Clarence bridge

    Crime Track the progress of vehicle before it plunges into the river.

    Remembering the people we lost in 2018

    premium_icon Remembering the people we lost in 2018

    Community Paying tribute to the Clarence locals who touched our lives