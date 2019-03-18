Imbil man, 57, charged after police find 12 marijuana plants

DRUG BUST: Imbil Police located a man with 12 marijuana plants. Please note this is not the actual photo... this is a marijuana plant found at Dalrymple Street address by police.

DRUG BUST: Imbil Police located a man with 12 marijuana plants. Please note this is not the actual photo... this is a marijuana plant found at Dalrymple Street address by police. Queensland Police

IMBIL Police have had a very busy month charging three people with alleged drug possession, production of a dangerous drug and wilful damage.

A 57-year-old man from Imbil was charged with production of a dangerous drug after allegedly being located in possession of 12 marijuana plants and a small amount of marijuana. The man is due to appear at the Gympie Magistrates Court on April 4.

A 51-year-old man from Brooloo was charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a controlled drug and possession of utensils. The man is due to appear at the Gympie magistrates Court on the April 4.

A 41-year-old man from Imbil was charged with wilful damage, assault occasioning bodily harm, common assault, trespass, and wilful damage on March 14. The man is due to appear at the Gympie Magistrates Court on April 1.

Unlawful entry was made to two properties on Selwyn Street, Imbil around the February 23. Police would like to receive information about any persons seen in the area on or around this date.