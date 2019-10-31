Immaculate old Yamba home brings the bids

IT IS a throwback to a time almost forgotten. A quaint house by the seaside, everything kept in order.

That's exactly what the house at 8 Harbour Street is according to selling agent Daniel Kelly of Ray White Yamba.

"It's a beautiful old home. So original and immaculate,” he said.

Original and immaculate, 8 Harbour Street, Yamba, sold for $1.057m. x

"The one thing that caught me was that it really reminded me of going back to Nan and Pops house, but it's so immaculate.”

It is a powerful memory, as 14 registered bidders competed to become only the third owner of the property in 100 years on Saturday, with the house last changing hands in the 1970s.

"We took 79 bids during the call of the auction, and took a dozen bids when it was down to the final two,” he said.

When the hammer fell, the property sold for $1.057m, with the winners regulars to the Yamba area.

"They don't live here, but definitely have an attachment to the area and know it well,” Mr Kelly said.

"This will be their home away from home - they love Yamba and wanted a little house near the beach.”

OLD TIME: 8 Harbour Street, Yamba - sold at auction last week. x

Mr Kelly said the prime CBD location was a standout for interested parties, but said also the yard space and dual street frontage made it an attractive proposition.

And in what he called the first proper test of the CBD market since Easter, it was an encouraging result coming into the summer season.

"It's the same old story in the CBD, that supply is lacking and the demand is there in a big way,” he said.

"There's 13 people out there that missed out here and they are as qualified buyers as they can be.”