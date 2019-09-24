Impact of Cowper Bus Crash still strong in the Valley

The scene that many from the Clarence Valley will never forget. The Cowper Bus crash which occurred in the early hours of October 20, 1989.

THE IMPORTANCE of remembering the impact of the Cowper Bus Crash on the Clarence Valley region will be one of key motivations for ceremony commemorating the 30th anniversary of the disaster.

Today Clarence Valley Council voted unanimously to spend "up to $2000" on a ceremony to mark the milestone.

Clarence Valley major Jim Simmons put a mayoral minute to the council after receiving a number of calls from members of the public about the approaching anniversary.

He said the council had assisted with a 25th anniversary commemoration and because of the community link with the tragedy it was appropriate to hold a small service at Cowper.

"Many of the first responders that day (October 20, 1989) were volunteers from our local SES units, who supported the police and ambulance personnel.

The crash which occured when a coach and a truck collided on the Pacific Highway at Cowper in the early hours of Friday, October 20, killed 21 people and injured 22.

At the time it was the worst road accident in Australian history.

The council resolutions calls for the formation of a small working group to arrange the memorial service.

Cr Simmons said he would contact the Clarence Valley Ministers Association to be part of the group.

Cr Greg Clancy questioned if it was necessary to contact the ministers.

"Does it have to be a religious service?" Cr Clancy said.

Cr Simmons said it would have religious content if the Ministers Association was involved.

Cr Debrah Novak questioned if the celebration was open to everyone, not just the services involved.

The mayor said it would be open to anyone wishing to attend.

Cr Karen Toms questioned the make up of the group.

"Are you intending councillors or council employees to make up the working group," she said.

Cr Simmons said he would expect staff to be on the group, but councillors could also play roles if they desired.

Deputy mayor Jason Kingsley said he full supported the memorial because of the way the tragedy still affects the region.

"I have a friend who was involved in counselling people who were involved in the crash and I know it still has a massive impact on him," Cr Kingsley said.

Councillors voted unanimously in support of the minute