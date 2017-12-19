Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The State Government will tomorrow hand over its business plan for the Coffs Harbour Pacific Highway Bypass to the Federal Government as the city prepares for heavy holiday traffic.

News

Impasse in the Coffs Harbour bypass

The image was captured at Cotton Tree Maroochydore on the Sunshine Coast, QLD on Easter Sunday which is why I originally called it 'The Blood of Christ' as according to the Bible Sunday was the resurrection day (Im not religious but it sounded cool). Anyway, to date its the most amazing sunrise I have witnessed and captured on a special day as the cloud formations were perfect when the sky exploded. Shot on: Canon EOS 760D Kit

News

GALLERY: Canon's top photos of 2017

Tactical police station themselves outside a command vehicle in Spring Valley Drive near the corner of Heather Avenue at Goonellabah.

News

PHOTOS: Armed stand-off during tense hostage...

DEEP DISCUSSION: Thierry Neuville talks about the performance of his car with a Hyundai team member.

Lifestyle

Neuville sets the early pace at Aussie leg of world...

ACTION: Spectacularly fast new-era Ford, Hyundai, Toyota and Citroën cars will be on track at the FIA World Rally Championship 2017.

News

Thrilling World Rally Championship finale this...

Games

Entertainment

The great Xbox sleepover - Xbox Stay N' Play

Lifestyle

The Stormtroopers are coming – to vacuum your...

News

Step by step bridge build

News

Week in History Pictures 02/10/17

SELFIE CHECK: Kelsey Sheehan, Crystal Piper and Demi Gavin

Community

GALLERY: Maclean High School Formal 2017

Home & Decorating

Lifestyle

5 homes under 250k in Grafton

WATEGOS SHARK SPOTTING: Great White Shark

News

Man evades police only to be chased by shark

News

Ghost-like shape caught floating above ocean

News

NT News: their best front pages revealed

Humpback whales off the coast of Brunswick Heads during their annual migration north.

News

Whale calf filmed off Qld Coast

Calanda blazed home in race record time to claim the $160,000 Grafton District Services Club Ramornie Handicap (1200m) for Peter and Paul Snowden.After a line of eight that turned toward home, jockey Jim Byrne poked his nose through and put the foot down. A late challenge from topweight The Monstar almost pipped the three-year-old gelding who had just enough juice to hold on and win by a short head.Calanda finished the 1200m trip in 1.07.56.

Sport

Ramornie Day Races Recap

News

Sulfur fire creates hell on earth for firefighters

Travel

Curious Tasmanian devil investigates falling snow

News

Solar eruption key to tracking space weather

Aussie comic on set of Pitch Perfect 3

Entertainment

ACA-awesome! Pitch Perfect 3 drops teaser trailer

Mistaken for dogs chew toy.

News

Woman picks up deadly rattlesnake thinking it was a...

Perth Bridge strike

News

Dashcam captures Perth bridge strike

Video THumb

News

Skip driver strikes truck in hit-and-run

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther.

Entertainment

Black Panther trailer is here to get your blood...

Lifestyle

Stunning photography from the 2017 Sony Alpha...

News

Impasse in the Coffs Harbour bypass

By
19th Dec 2017 4:00 PM

COFFS Harbour stands alone these Christmas holidays as the last of the east coast's great Pacific Highway bottlenecks.

Up to 100,000 vehicles will pass through the 12 sets of traffic lights on the city's 8.5km stretch every day during a week of heavy holiday traffic, ramping up from Wednesday.

With the Macksville Bypass now open, there are concerns Coffs Harbour may experience gridlock as the 110km/h fast lanes hit a logjam in the city centre.

But what's worse is the Coffs Harbour bypass sits at the bottom of a list of some 45 Pacific Highway projects - started or finished - over the past three decades.

The 14km upgrade spanning from Englands Rd to Korora is still undated for a start, unfunded for completion and long overdue, according to the Coffs Harbour community.

A decade has now passed since a preferred bypass route was released and the project's price tag has reportedly climbed past the $1-billion mark.

So is the bypass now too costly to commit to, too massive an undertaking to start, and sitting idle in a too-hard basket?

Coffs Harbour Mayor Denise Knight says she is starting to think so.

At the recent Local Government NSW conference, Cr Knight asked Minister for Roads, Maritime and Freight Melinda Pavey what the local council could do to help the Berejiklian Government steer the Turnbull Cabinet towards funding consideration.

"I think (the Coalition) is floundering, they've either run out of money, lost interest or lost direction," Cr Knight said.

"It should have been done 10 to 15 years ago. What do we need to do as a local community to help them get this done?

 

 

"The machinery and the road crews are finishing at Macksville, why not just move them north after Warrell Creek?

"Don't give us a figurative start date of 2020 or 2021 - Coffs Harbour needs a proper time frame."

Ms Pavey's office indicated the State Government had received a business plan prepared by Roads and Maritime Services.

Twice this year in Senate Estimates, the bypass - deemed by Infrastructure Australia as a 'national priority' for freight and transport - has been raised.

Alarmingly, as Coffs Harbour residents navigated trucks and interstate traffic in the city centre, the question was twice met with paper shuffling, silence and admission there was no business plan received.

With a Federal election due by November 2019, the city can only hope the Turnbull Government is sitting on its commitment for political gain.

A decade ago, the north coast rallied for upgrades to save lives on single-lane sections - upgrades that should have happened in the 20th century - but in 2018-19, Coffs Harbour deserves a funding time frame.

 

#BeepforaBypass   Today we launch the #BeepforaBypass campaign and call for the support of Advocate readers.    We aim to send Canberra a reminder of the growing traffic gridlock in Coffs in 2018.  

Coffs Coast Advocate

Topics:  andrew fraser bypass coffs harbour denise knight federal government luke hartsuyker melinda pavey pacific highway state government