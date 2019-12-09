Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Accept there will be delays when heading to the shops this Christmas.
Accept there will be delays when heading to the shops this Christmas.
Motoring

Impatience can lead to the naughty list

Blair Bentley , RACQ technical adviser
9th Dec 2019 10:08 AM

It’s that time of the year again, where a ‘quick trip’ down to the shops can often turn into endless laps around a car park. Combine that with hot weather, frayed tempers and an overwhelming sense of urgency, it’s enough to push some people over onto the ‘naughty list’.

RACQ insurance claims figures revealed a notable increase in incidents at shopping centre car parks around this time. With higher numbers of people, especially children, and vehicles all trying to move about a shared space, mistakes can have nasty results.

Planning, patience and a willingness to postpone or change the venue of your shopping trip can go a long way to helping ease the pressure. Even if you can’t escape it, by accepting frustrations will be a part of the game, you’ll be able to put yourself in a much better mindset.

A cool head and a sound plan may not shorten the trip, but it can help keep you on the ‘nice list’.

cars news motoring motoring advice racq

Just In

    Is 5G better than the NBN?

    Is 5G better than the NBN?
    • 9th Dec 2019 9:05 AM

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MP urges jail job seekers to be patient

        premium_icon MP urges jail job seekers to be patient

        News Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis says people seeking jobs at the new Grafton jail will have to be patient.

        IN COURT: 62 people facing Grafton court today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 62 people facing Grafton court today

        Crime Here's a list of everyone appearing in court today

        Grafton gives seal of approval to ‘sexy’ new bridge

        premium_icon Grafton gives seal of approval to ‘sexy’ new bridge

        News Grafton’s new bridge was dubbed ‘sexy’ on the first day thousands of residents...

        POWER 30: Vote now in the people's choice poll

        premium_icon POWER 30: Vote now in the people's choice poll

        Opinion The Clarence Valley power 30 have been revealed, now over to you