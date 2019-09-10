Implants on the rise as denture alternative

NEW PROCEDURE: Santosh Joy in his practice with a dental implant model.

ALTERNATIVES to dentures are increasing in popularity and one Valley dentist is doing his best to help.

After completing a Graduate Diploma in Implant Dentistry at the University of Sydney, Santosh Joy was determined to help Clarence Valley residents access more services without having to travel.

The Happy Smiles principal dentist said he considered doing the postgraduate work after realising just how many people were heading to specialists in neighbouring areas.

"The patients are actually travelling to larger cities to get surgeries done,” Mr Joy said.

"It is a great advantage to patients to provide these services in-house so I thought that formal study would be something I would consider to get the skills to provide those services.”

Dental implants have grown in popularity and are used as an alternative to plates and dentures, particularly because of their ability to withstand greater bite pressure.

Mr Joy said they were a long-term solution to the problem of missing teeth and he put the popularity of the procedure down to a reluctance of some people to use partial dentures.

"Some patients don't like plates as they feel they are too large,” he said.

"Implants can mean a big difference in lifestyle and it often means people can chew properly.”

Most implants are made with titanium and involve drilling into the jawbone and inserting an implant, then fitting an abutment, which attaches to the artificial tooth.

The process of the bone "integrating” with the implant can take up to six months and must occur before the abutment and artificial tooth are connected.

Mr Joy was committed to performing the procedure at his Grafton clinic but said it was also possible at one of his other practices at Yamba, Maclean and Evans Head.