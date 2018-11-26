Menu
It's the one lesson that could save your life

Jason Gibbs
by
26th Nov 2018
I HAVE never been the strongest of swimmers but I do have something that resembles a moderately efficient freestyle.

I can thank my primary school PE teacher for that because "forgetting your shorts" was not an excuse in his book - particularly when the walk back to school in Oakey dried out any wet gear.

Those classes, and the ones I undertook in high school, taught me some important lessons and gave me some valuable skills.

Not everyone had the benefit of free swimming safety lessons growing up like I did though.

Which is exactly why I see the benefit in programs like the one run by Cate Campbell at the weekend and not just for kids.

I've never been the type to go do laps at the pool but I understand it's important to know how to act, re-act and behave around water.

The simple fact is too many people drown in Australia because they lack basic skills and knowledge.

That is why it is important we increase our knowledge so that we can protect ourselves and our loved ones.

And if you're an adult - don't be afraid.

There are plenty of great adult classes out - who knows you might find a new passion - and at the very least you learn an important skill.
 

