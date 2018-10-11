Menu
Police are on scene. Kevin Farmer
Imported firecracker sparks evacuation of Mackay school

Melanie Plane
by
11th Oct 2018 11:06 AM

LATEST 10.30AM: AN oversized firecracker sparked the evacuation of a Mackay school this morning.

Mackay Police Sergeant Andy Buteaux said police crews were called to Northview State School on Pioneer Street after a student found the firecracker.

"The school principal of Northview called 000 to say they had located a possible stick of dynamite that was within the grounds of the front of the school," Sgt Buteaux said.

"A student found it and brought it into the principals office, they evacuated as the protocols.

"Police have carried out an investigation and phoned a specialist unit who identified it as basically and oversized firecracker that has been imported from the Netherlands."

Sgt Buteaux said the Child Protection Investigation Unit was investigating the incident.

"Investigations will be commenced due to it being a small age school and detectives from the Child Protection Investigation Unit have been notified and will follow up with any enquiries necessary," he said.

"If it was lit by someone, then it would pose a danger. It is a large firecracker.

"At this current time, police are carrying out investigations and speaking to a few children with the principal present and we will investigate the matter and see where it goes.

Sgt Buteaux said there was no danger to any pupils or staff at the school unless the end was lit.

The school has now resumed normal operation.

UPDATE 10.15AM: A QUEENSLAND Police spokeswoman has confirmed police are on scene investigating at a Mackay school.

She said crews were called after a young student found something that looked suspicious.

She said the principal of the school followed procedure and evacuated the school.

More to come.

BREAKING 10AM: A MACKAY school has been evacuated and emergency services have been called to attend due to a 'hazard'.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman confirmed one fire crew and police crews were on scene at a school on Pioneer Street at Mount Pleasant.

She said initial details were that there was some sort of hazard at the school.

Police are reportedly working to 'secure the area' and gain access to the school's administration building.

More to come.

Mackay Daily Mercury

