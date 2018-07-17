Improved Tigers no match for Breakers

AUSSIE RULES: While the Grafton Tigers put in a solid performance at the weekend, it wasn't enough at home to stop the reigning premiers Coffs Harbour Breakers.

The Tigers showed positive signs, taking a one goal lead at quarter time, however the Breakers showed their class in the second and third quarters where they outscored their hosts by three and four goals respectively. Grafton fought back to win the last quarter by two points, but it was too little, too late as the Breakers claimed a 50 point win 17.17 (119) to 10.9 (69).

Tigers president James Hourigan said while it was pleasing to show the side could match it with Coffs, they were disappointed they weren't able to string together a consistent four quarters of football.

"Coffs beat the top side in the competition the week before so they were always going to be a tough opponent," he said.

"Our improvement over the past month is starting to show, we were competitive the whole game but they just had a bit more legs than us.

"We had two excellent quarters but there was just a couple of instances where Coffs Harbour got a bit of a run and got over us."

Hourigan said the return of a number of injured players would only help the Tigers moving forward.

"The last three weeks have been the most competitive we've been the whole season and we've showed we can tussle with the top teams in the competition, so it's only a matter of time before we can string together some wins," he said.

The Tigers have been good over the past month and have been unlucky not to have claimed the victory that they desperately crave. Chris Curthoys was a surprise inclusion considering the injury he sustained last time out, and former premiership player Lee Anderson continued his late season run in the team.

For Grafton, Lee Anderson and young Clancy O'Neill kicked three goals each.