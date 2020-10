Five men are appearing in Grafton district court today.

Five men are appearing in Grafton district court today.

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in Grafton district and local court today:

BLAKE NEVILLE MITCHELL

JACOB THOMAS MUNRO

MARK ANDREW HUGHES

NICK LAURIE

STEVEN JOHN KURZ

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.