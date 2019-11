Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court generic Townsville

Judge gavel, scales of justice and law books in court generic Townsville

EACH day several people appear in Clarence Valley courts on a range of different charges.

Here is a list of everyone who is appearing in court today, November 15.

GARY BRUCE GREEN V GLASER PTY LTD

KENNETH WILLIAM GIBBONS

GABRIELLE PETERS

KENNETH WILLIAM GIBBONS

CLAUDIA COTTON

ELLYOTT LEWARS J ALLAN

KENNETH WILLIAM GIBBONS

Information sourced from the publicly accessible documents.

These individuals listed are presumed innocent until proven guilty.