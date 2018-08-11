In-form Rebels ready to rumble with Ghosts

ELECTRIFYING: South Grafton Rebels league tag stars Heidi Dalton and Sally Gardiner are ready for the Grafton Ghosts in the major semi-final.

RUGBY LEAGUE: After they were crowned minor premiers at season's end, the South Grafton Rebels ladies' league tag side is determined to earn the first grand-final berth - but one thing stands in their way.

Battle of the River rivals, the Grafton Ghosts.

The Rebels are flying into tomorrow's major semi-final full of momentum following a regular season where they lost only one match.

Even after spending the first weekend of the finals off the field, captain Heidi Dalton said it had done nothing to dampen her side's momentum.

"We're definitely keen. We have been waiting for this game all year,” she said. "I don't think it really mattered who we were playing, but being the Ghosts it just gives a new level of excitement to the game.

"The grand final is our end goal, so it would be nice knowing we are in there at the end of this weekend. But we need to take it one step at a time.

"I was a little worried (about the weekend off), but to see how keen the girls were come Tuesday night, I know it hasn't hurt us at all.”

The Rebels girls have not missed a training session since the end of the season, despite their weekend off, with Dalton determined to keep the squad at full strength.

While they may hold the wood over the Ghosts this season, the Rebels won't take their opposition lightly.

Ghosts co-coach Rhys Hambly said his side was firing on all cylinders and eager to rip into the Rebels.

TEAM LISTS

SOUTH GRAFTON REBELS

1. Shonta Morris, 2. Leigh Turner, 3. Jozee Adamson, 4. Heidi Dalton (c), 5. Carmel Walker, 6. Relle Donavan, 7. Nicole Auckram, 8. Shellie Long, 9. Sam Duroux, 10. Tanisha Martin, 11. Sally Gardiner, 12. Edwina Battaglini, 13. Denise Taylor, 14. Alinta Carpenter, 15. Steph Elliot, 16. Briony Stevens, 17. Kirby Danvers, 18. Karrie Williams, 19. Angie Greenshields, 20. Brooke Sullivan.

Coach: Ron Gordon.

GRAFTON GHOSTS

1. Charlotte Williams, 2. Lara Johnson, 3. Rebecca Byrne, 4. Mikalya O'Mahoney, 5. TBA, 6. Mekeely Heron, 7. Elle Moss (c), 8. Nadine Greenhalgh, 10. Zali Webb, 11. Lara Warby, 12. Darcee Osbourne, 13. Murphy Thompson, 15. Jaide McGowan, 18. Sophie Grainger, 19. Brittany Hegedus, 20. Ashinda Heron.

Coach: Joel Moss/Rhys Hambly, Manager: Darrin Heron.