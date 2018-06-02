IN MY EYES: Susan Island place for respect

AS THE boat ebbed closer to the Island, with the water parting ways as we glide over, I knew I was on the island for a completely different reason this time.

When our group featuring a National Parks ranger, Aboriginal elders, members of the Aboriginal Community and South Grafton High students and others hit Susan Island we were welcomed with a warm, tranquil space.

A group of Aboriginal women, Nyami Julgaa, is recognised and acknowledge as the cultural custodians of Susan Island. With Yaegl, Bundjalung and Gumbanyggirr people are affiliated with the land and waters on Susan Island.

Firstly, we gathered around the seats at the front of the reserve and we were welcomed.

Bundjalung, Gumabyngiirr and Dhungutti woman Danielle Gorogo began by reading the dreamtime story of The Dirrangun, the story of the creation of the Clarence River.

Each Aboriginal community has different versions of the dreamtime story. The dreamtime story touches on how Susan Island came to be in the mighty Clarence River.

After this, we were treated with morning tea from so many delicious treats.

The South Grafton High students arrived on their 'tinny' with NPWS field officer Wayne Stevens.

Bundjalung woman Aunty Robyn Bancroft spoke to the South Grafton High women about the significance of the island. She said elders have passed down stories to the women about Susan Island for many, many years. She then asked Dell Gorring National Parks ranger to read the dreamtime story of Darringun to the young women.

NPWS field officer Wayne Stevens then manned the tour around the reserve.

The Gumbaingirr women who came to the island knew how to use many of the native plants growing on the island for feeds and materials, and as materials for making implements, baskets, bags and fish poisons.

With almost half of the native plant species on the island are still known as useful plants.

Before we even stepped foot into the depths of the reserve we were introduced to the Brush Cherry.

The fruits of the Brush Cherry or 'Wilgulga' are sweet and juicy. It is also an Aboriginal calender plant: when the tree is flowering it is a signal that the mullet are running on the coast and it is time to go there for fishing.

We then wandered as a group through a part of the rainforest I had never been before.

As we wandered down this unfamiliar path Wayne pointed out the Black Bean tree. On the ground there were black bean remnants all over the forest floor. This tree was massive, from a little hole in the canopy we could gaze to the top of this mighty tree. This large colourful red pea flowers of the Black Bean are followed by one of the biggest legume seeds in Australia. These seeds contain poisons and must be treated to remove these alkaloids before the starch-rich seeds can be used as food.

The group was then introduced to a Stinging tree, which was draping over the path leading to the group to duck underneath it. Aboriginal women make the stem bark, into string for fishing lines and nets, and the inner bark is beaten into blankets. Treatment of the seeds combined bounding, soaking and cooking, for example, seeds were scraped, soaked in water for many days, roasted, dried and pounded and made into damper.

As we walked Wayne told us about the Sandpaper Fig, and invited us to touch the leaves. The leaves of the Sandpaper Figs are used by Aboriginal people as sandpaper for finishing wooden implements. The fruits are eaten, and the milky latex has been used to treat wounds.

We then got to where Aboriginal Women's business happened, with a sacred spiritual tree of significant to the Aboriginal women. It isn't my place to speak about this area publicly, I will not be providing anything further about this area.

Moving on, we then walked through the gates which used to prevent the cattle from going into the rainforest reserve and followed the path.

Where previously was hundreds of bats flying swarming two weeks before, all was quiet. There was remnants of prior impact by the bats but they were no where to be seen.

We wandered to one of the Moreton Bay Fig trees I had previously experienced on my last visit to Susan Island.

We then departed the island.

Aboriginal communities have an association and connected to the land, the water and the plants and animals found within the whole landscape. Aboriginal communities associate natural resources with the use and enjoyment of valued foods and medicines, caring for the land, passing on cultural knowledge and strengthening social bonds.

Which is why I believe regeneration of the island is of utmost importance and respect by visitors is needs to be upheld.