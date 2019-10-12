IN PHOTOS: Big Gympie day out for Matty as crowds fight SIDS
MATTY Hillcoat would have been proud of what his parents have achieved to help people just like him.
Matty died of Sudden Infant Death syndrome eight years ago.
He was four months old.
His parents, Dan and Kirstine Hillcoat are still fighting back against the heartbreaking disease.
Though nothing they do can bring back their son, they are grateful for the enthusiastic support they have received with their series of events in his honour, Matty Hillcoat's Truckies' Day Out.
Supporters came from Rockhampton, Brisbane and beyond on Saturday, to compete, work, perform or help out in any way they could at Gympie Showgrounds.
Food, entertainment and literally all the fun of the fair helped generate the spending and donations which have already made a big contribution to the war on SIDS.
"We raised $22,800 the first year and nearly $56,000 in the second year,” Dan and Kristine Hillcoat said on Saturday.
"Hopefully we'll get more again this year,” Mr Hillcoat said, although the figure is unlikely to be known before Monday.
"We've got people coming from everywhere, so it's a pretty good crowd,” he said.
That was despite threatening weather which, during one brief shower, did force many people into the Big Top, where food, drinks and entertainment could be provided under roof if necessary.