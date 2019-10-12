Menu
Laurie Williams of Beerwah kept the crowd entertained with his fire breathing Bullet Burnout Truck at Matty Hillcoat's Truckies' Day Out Arthur Gorrie
News

IN PHOTOS: Big Gympie day out for Matty as crowds fight SIDS

Arthur Gorrie
by
12th Oct 2019 5:13 PM
Photos
MATTY Hillcoat would have been proud of what his parents have achieved to help people just like him.

Matty died of Sudden Infant Death syndrome eight years ago.

He was four months old.

The Bullet Burnout Truck revs up Arthur Gorrie

His parents, Dan and Kirstine Hillcoat are still fighting back against the heartbreaking disease.

Though nothing they do can bring back their son, they are grateful for the enthusiastic support they have received with their series of events in his honour, Matty Hillcoat's Truckies' Day Out.

Bradley Pitt and Rebecca Bailey Arthur Gorrie

Glenn Day with Brony and Jacob Pitt Arthur Gorrie

Supporters came from Rockhampton, Brisbane and beyond on Saturday, to compete, work, perform or help out in any way they could at Gympie Showgrounds.

Food, entertainment and literally all the fun of the fair helped generate the spending and donations which have already made a big contribution to the war on SIDS.

Gemma and Janine Newton Arthur Gorrie

Tom Wheeler, Cameron Wakefield, Mitch Bennet, Graham Brown, Isaac Wakefield and Bryan Brown in the chainsaw race. Arthur Gorrie

Ronald, Zachary and Maurice Burr Arthur Gorrie

Jack, Charlotte and Richard Allen Arthur Gorrie

Craig Wagner, Brad Read, Jamie Retchlag, Rowan Skennar, Ed Cook and Brian Wagner gave their best in the 300 Undercut wood-chop event. Arthur Gorrie

"We raised $22,800 the first year and nearly $56,000 in the second year,” Dan and Kristine Hillcoat said on Saturday.

"Hopefully we'll get more again this year,” Mr Hillcoat said, although the figure is unlikely to be known before Monday.

"We've got people coming from everywhere, so it's a pretty good crowd,” he said.

That was despite threatening weather which, during one brief shower, did force many people into the Big Top, where food, drinks and entertainment could be provided under roof if necessary.

Nadia Gillies was among volunteers selling all the "Matty's Day Out" merchandise, raising money for the fight against SIDS. Arthur Gorrie

Jim Rasher was not so rash as to predict the outcome of the pig races, presented by Noah's Thoroughbred Pig Races. Arthur Gorrie
Danny Schaufler and Vance Shaufler, 3, make a friend in the animal nursery at Matty Hillcoat's Day Out. Arthur Gorrie
HEARTFELT: Dan and Kristine Hillcoat put in an enormous effort to fight the scourge of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, which claimed their little boy Matty eight years ago. Matty was four months old. Arthur Gorrie
You can't have a woodchop without wood - and it wouldn't be much of a chainsaw race without something to saw. That's where these Gympie region logs came in. Arthur Gorrie
