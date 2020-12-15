Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Coffs Harbour on Monday (December 14, 2020) evening.
Coffs Harbour on Monday (December 14, 2020) evening.
News

IN PHOTOS: Heavy rain, rough seas lash the Coffs Coast

Jasmine Minhas
14th Dec 2020 8:00 PM | Updated: 15th Dec 2020 7:26 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

RIVERS have swelled as rough seas lashed the coastline of Coffs Harbour this evening.

A severe weather warning remains in place for the region, with damaging winds and heavy rainfall expected to intensify into the evening.

The Bureau of Meteorology forecasts the rainfall is expected to ease late Tuesday or early Wednesday.

A hazardous surf warning also remains in place for the Coffs Coast today and tomorrow, and people are urged to remain out of the water.

As of noon December 14, BoM is expecting the Coffs Coast will be affected by minor flooding.

A sandbag filling station is open at Brelsford Park, with SES crews reporting over 412 sandbags have been filled, delivered or picked up today.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

More Stories

bureau of meteorology coffs harbour flooding coffs harbour weather
Coffs Coast Advocate

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Clarence Valley’s most influential people #26-23

        Premium Content Clarence Valley’s most influential people #26-23

        News A new tastebud sensation, a good samaritan, a tireless volunteer and a young leader on the rise are next in the Power 30 countdown.

        EXCLUSIVE: Will Maclean Hospital lose its surgical ward?

        Premium Content EXCLUSIVE: Will Maclean Hospital lose its surgical ward?

        Health Admission comes less than twelve months after health service unsuccessfully tried...

        Everyone appearing in Grafton criminal court today

        Premium Content Everyone appearing in Grafton criminal court today

        Crime Find out who's appearing in Grafton court today, Tuesday December 15

        • 15th Dec 2020 7:00 AM
        6000 extra sandbags brought in as tipping point reached

        Premium Content 6000 extra sandbags brought in as tipping point reached

        Weather Bellinger officially in flood as Orara Valley creeks start bursting the banks