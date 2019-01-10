PHOTOS: Python makes a meal out of flying fox

AN Ipswich picnic ended in surprise when Shane Stephensen realised he was not the only one enjoying a meal at the Riverheart Parklands.

On the way back to his car Mr Stephensen came across a coastal carpet python devouring what looks to be an adult flying fox.

The 2m long reptile was located on the footpath where it had just begun to consume the head of the bat.

N&S Snake Catcher Norman Hill wasn't surprised by the incident.

"It happens regularly enough, flying foxes and possums are regular food sources for carpet pythons," he said.

"Carpet pythons are probably the most common species we are called out to, however over the entire season it probably evens out with other species such as eastern browns, tree snakes, keelbacks etc."

A coastal carpet python eating a flying fox spotted at Riverheart Parklands in Ipswich. Shane Stephensen



The python spotted by Mr Stephensen is an average size, large specimens exceed 3 meters. The largest reliable record was measured at 4.2 metres.

This non-venomous snake wraps around its prey and kills it by asphyxiation. Like most pythons, the carpet python has heat sensitive pits on their upper and lower lips, which help them detect the body heat of their prey when hunting.

Its colours and patterns vary greatly, even within one location. The colour and pattern of snakes are at their most vibrant immediately after sloughing off of old skin, commonly known as shedding.

A coastal carpet python eating a flying fox spotted at Riverheart Parklands in Ipswich. Shane Stephensen

Summer is python breeding time, and after the female has laid up to about 20 eggs, she coils herself around them and shivers, vibrating all her muscles to keep the eggs at the correct temperature. During the whole 60 day incubation period the soon to be mother won't eat.

To reduce your chances of finding one of these scaly creatures at your home you can reduce the attractiveness of your yard. Avoid creating habitat for snakes by keeping a tidy, well-maintained yard and shed. Actively discourage rats and mice, and snake-proof your aviaries and poultry pens.

A coastal carpet python eating a flying fox spotted at Riverheart Parklands in Ipswich. Shane Stephensen

"If you need to move a snake along from an unsafe area don't do it yourself it is unsafe and you will get bitten, keep an eye on the snake and ring up a snake catcher to catch the snake. We are trained professionals and have 30 years experience," Mr Hill said.

N&S Snake Catchers are available 24/7 covering the Ipswich, Logan and Brisbane region and can be contacted on 0415 136 941.