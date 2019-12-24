IN PICTURES: How marathon M’boro siege unfolded

SIEGE OVER: Suspected armed man being removed on an ambulance gurney under police escort.

A MARATHON Christmas Eve stand-off between police and a man, suspected to have been armed, came to a dramatic end when the man started lighting fires.

Police were called about 2am on Christmas Eve to a residence on the corner of Adelaide La and Albert St, Maryborough, responding to reports of a man armed with a "bladed weapon".

A Public Safety Preservation Act declaration was made at 3.35am after the man stated he had weapons and intended to use them on others.

What followed was a tense 12-hour stand-off as police negotiators, specialist emergency response teams and dog squads moved in.

The man was holed up in the house with his brother and it's understood he used furniture to barricade the door.

It culminated in police officers barging the man's door down after he started lighting fires inside, causing officers to fear for the men's safety in the current extreme fire conditions.

Speaking to the media, Superintendent Craig Hawkins said the man, who was known to police, was taken away in an ambulance with some self-inflicted injuries.

His brother, who Supt Hawkins said was not held against his will, was uninjured.

The 51-year-old Maryborough man will undergo a medical and mental assessment before criminal charges are laid and he is released into police custody.

Supt Hawkins said the man had history with the police but could not disclose details.

"Considering nobody was seriously injured and we've resolved it peacefully, we're happy with that," Supt Hawkins said.

According to a neighbour, who did not wish to be named, the situation on the normally quiet street was "crazy".

The woman, who lives in a nearby unit with her two-year-old niece, said she heard shouting from the unit, believed to have been coming from the man.

She witnessed police officers storming the house and said it appeared there was some struggle to get through the door.

The PSPA declaration, encompassing the area surrounding Alice St to Adelaide La and boundaries of Bazaar St, Anne St and Lennox St was revoked at 2.30pm.