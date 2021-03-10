Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Looking south from Grafton Bridge at storm which swept through the Clarence Valley on Tuesday, 9th March, 2021.
Looking south from Grafton Bridge at storm which swept through the Clarence Valley on Tuesday, 9th March, 2021.
News

IN PICTURES: Wild storm batters properties near Grafton

Bill North
, william.north@news.com.au
10th Mar 2021 8:24 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Localised strong winds caused significant damage to property and infrastructure in a band stretching to areas north and west of Grafton on Tuesday evening.

The storm cell swept through the Clarence Valley from approximately 5pm, and resulted in multiple trees falling across the Summerland Way, an incident involving the XPT hitting fallen trees on the railway line between Grafton and Casino and occupants of a vehicle trapped and injured by a fallen tree on Pringles Way near Lawrence.

Previous Article:

STORM SHOCKER: XPT damaged as cell sweeps over valley

While there were reports and photos of multiple fallen trees at places such as Waterview Heights, The Pinnacles and Warragai Creek, the Grafton weather station at nearby Trenayr recorded maximum wind gusts of just 50km/h between 5.12pm and 5.19pm, just prior to 11.2mm of rain falling within the hour. The temperature dropped more than 10 degrees in an hour, from 32.6C to 21.4C.

Meanwhile, another storm cell from the same weather system reportedly dumped large hail on areas southeast of Grafton including Pillar Valley.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Pillar Valley had basketball size hail from the storm which swept through the Clarence Valley on Tuesday, 9th March, 2021.
SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Pillar Valley had basketball size hail from the storm which swept through the Clarence Valley on Tuesday, 9th March, 2021.

Our readers shared their photos of the aftermath on The Daily Examiner Facebook page. Here is a selection below:

Photos
View Gallery
clarence weather fallen tree reader photos severe storm storm damage wild storm
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Vicar of Dibley star dead

      Vicar of Dibley star dead
      • 10th Mar 2021 8:49 AM

      Top Stories

        Latest business liquidations in Clarence Valley

        Premium Content Latest business liquidations in Clarence Valley

        Business Analysis of ASIC and ABN Lookup data reveals the full list of companies to close down in your area over the past year.

        Meet the team: Daily Examiner to host free morning tea

        Meet the team: Daily Examiner to host free morning tea

        Community We will take you through how to make the most of your local news

        COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Grafton court

        Premium Content COURT BRIEFS: Offenders convicted in Grafton court

        Crime From shoplifting to high range drink driving, here are some of the offenders...

        Want to help storm affected families? Here’s how

        Premium Content Want to help storm affected families? Here’s how

        News There’s a fine line between donations and unwanted junk and people are working hard...