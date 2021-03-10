IN PICTURES: Wild storm batters properties near Grafton

Looking south from Grafton Bridge at storm which swept through the Clarence Valley on Tuesday, 9th March, 2021.

Looking south from Grafton Bridge at storm which swept through the Clarence Valley on Tuesday, 9th March, 2021.

Localised strong winds caused significant damage to property and infrastructure in a band stretching to areas north and west of Grafton on Tuesday evening.

The storm cell swept through the Clarence Valley from approximately 5pm, and resulted in multiple trees falling across the Summerland Way, an incident involving the XPT hitting fallen trees on the railway line between Grafton and Casino and occupants of a vehicle trapped and injured by a fallen tree on Pringles Way near Lawrence.

Previous Article:

STORM SHOCKER: XPT damaged as cell sweeps over valley



While there were reports and photos of multiple fallen trees at places such as Waterview Heights, The Pinnacles and Warragai Creek, the Grafton weather station at nearby Trenayr recorded maximum wind gusts of just 50km/h between 5.12pm and 5.19pm, just prior to 11.2mm of rain falling within the hour. The temperature dropped more than 10 degrees in an hour, from 32.6C to 21.4C.

Meanwhile, another storm cell from the same weather system reportedly dumped large hail on areas southeast of Grafton including Pillar Valley.

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Pillar Valley had basketball size hail from the storm which swept through the Clarence Valley on Tuesday, 9th March, 2021.

Our readers shared their photos of the aftermath on The Daily Examiner Facebook page. Here is a selection below: