IN REVIEW: We rate the Jaca Thursday stage shows

Here's a brief, slightly cheeky rundown on what happened on stage on Jacaranda Thursday, as competitors performed their skits in front of the town for their chance to claim the prized Gold Cup.

Westlawn Finance

There was more Australiana than you could poke a cliche at in Westlawn Finance's tribute to our great nation. Even the flies couldn't stay away from a pie and horse, and while the race that stopped a nation was too close to call, John Farnham used his voice to try and understand it all. Adam Hourigan

RATING: 5 OUT 5 COMEBACKS

Crowe Horwath

There was a disturbance in the Jacaranda force, and from an office far, far away in Queen Street, the storm-troopers of Crowe Horwath came to spread the word of the intergalactic senate. While they did manage to leave their hat on in the raging heat, this is an act that definitely could not be attacked as a clone of anything that had come before it. Adam Hourigan

RATING: 4 OUT OF 5 SEQUELS

Clarence Valley Council

It's astounding that Clarence Valley's Council's time-warp performance wasn't tied up in the red tape, but they managed a show that hit the audience one more time with a sly look at council's formative years. With more puns than questions at a council meeting, it was truly a show that drove you insane. Adam Hourigan

RATING: 4.5 OUT OF 5 VOTES

Cranes

Cranes asked for a man after midnight, but instead they ended up changing their minds. The happiness shone off stage as disco moves, proposals and big dance numbers meant they took the title of Jacaranda dancing queens on stage. Adam Hourigan

RATING: 5 OUT OF 5 TRIBUTE SHOWS