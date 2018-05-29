Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FIGHT READY: WBO world champ Jeff Horn.
FIGHT READY: WBO world champ Jeff Horn. Bradley Kanaris
Sport

In-shape Horn wants to 'get it on'

29th May 2018 2:23 PM

JEFF Horn was set to fly to Las Vegas Wednesday morning in the best shape he has ever been in ahead of next week's fight with unbeaten American Terence Crawford.

Horn takes on Crawford at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on June 10 (AEST) as he defends his WBO world welterweight crown for the second time after his upset win over Manny Pacquiao and defence against Gary Corcoran.

The Brisbane boxer has had struggles in the past making weight but said this time should not be a problem.

"I am 70kg at the moment,” he said yesterday.

"I am in the best shape of my life and making weight should be a breeze.”

The Crawford camp has tried to unsettle Horn and trainer Glenn Rushton with trash talk ahead of next week's fight but the 30-year-old said it was like water off a duck's back.

"Words don't affect me,” he said.

"I am ready to get over there, get in the ring and let my fighting do the talking.

"Let's get it on.”

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Stunning historical find in Upper Clarence

    Stunning historical find in Upper Clarence

    Property "Whoever buys here is going to see the potential and fall in love with the place - it holds something so special and unique.''

    One person killed, three hospitalised in crash

    premium_icon One person killed, three hospitalised in crash

    News Crash scene investigators to determine cause of Sandy Beach fatal.

    Young beauty therapist makes waves

    Young beauty therapist makes waves

    News 18-year-old steps out on her own

    Fire destroys piece of family's history

    premium_icon Fire destroys piece of family's history

    News Bernie Gill's parents for the first couple married in church

    Local Partners