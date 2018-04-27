Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
VETERAN: Anton Sluyters does some fancy footwork during a match against Aussie Gunner at Rushforth Park in 2011.
VETERAN: Anton Sluyters does some fancy footwork during a match against Aussie Gunner at Rushforth Park in 2011. Lynne Mowbray
Sport

In the end football will always be a mainstay

Jenna Thompson
by
27th Apr 2018 8:00 AM

FOR any pet owners living in the Yamba or Maclean area, you might have met Anton Sluyters during a routine visit to the local veterinary clinic.

Growing up in the Netherlands, the veterinarian left half said it was difficult to completely fall in love with football.

"I played soccer when I was a youngster, but my sport was grass hockey; it has always been a substantial force in the Netherlands," he said.

However, it wasn't until he began travelling the world in his late teens did football become a mainstay.

"I travelled back and forth between Australia and New Zealand. I then met my wife and with her we travelled to Europe," he said.

"We spent a few years living in England, Holland, Amsterdam, and eventually made our way back to Sydney, to live at Bondi Beach.

"Given all my travels I always played social soccer; I just kept kicking the ball around."

From there, they relocated to Brisbane after starting a family, however, once the kids were old enough, they made the final move to the country. A goal they had dreamed of for quite some time.

"We had a long relationship with Yamba, and there was a need for a veterinarian in the area so it worked out well," he said.

"When we moved to Yamba I looked at hockey but it was only in Grafton so I went with soccer."

In that time, Anton has watched the growth of Clarence Valley football since the 1980s.

"Back then it was only geared toward the junior teams," he said.

"Not until around 1991-92 that the senior teams emerged."

In 1997, the Yamba Soccer Club celebrated their first season with a senior squad.

While Anton has been actively playing with the Breakers over the years, his many roles behind the scenes have helped keep the game moving forward in the Clarence Valley.

As a representative of the club, Anton has attended Lower Clarence Sports Council meetings, Sports Ground committees in addition to arranging club meetings, organising the canteen, fields and lights.

However, Anton admits in the last few years, he has slowed down, but just a little bit.

"I want to let people step up and take ownership, because for it to continue in the spirit of an amateur sports club, working together is what will drive the future direction of the game," he said.

The 2nd Division Women's team are looking for more players. Please contact secretary Michelle Riley on 0422 732 215 for more information.

Related Items

Show More
clarence sport clarence valley soccer north coast football
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    No new police for Clarence from latest intake

    No new police for Clarence from latest intake

    Crime 234 gradudate, but entire North Coast misses out on new recruits

    • 27th Apr 2018 8:42 AM
    Angela pays tribute to the Anzac women who served

    premium_icon Angela pays tribute to the Anzac women who served

    News Maclean High student wins Anzac essay competition

    Whales sighted, should shark nets be removed?

    Whales sighted, should shark nets be removed?

    Environment "If nets are accessible, they should be coming out immediately"

    WHAT A CHAMPION: Kalti defies the odds to win coveted title

    WHAT A CHAMPION: Kalti defies the odds to win coveted title

    News Despite deafness and advancing years tracking dog retires a champion

    Local Partners