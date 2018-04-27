In the end football will always be a mainstay

VETERAN: Anton Sluyters does some fancy footwork during a match against Aussie Gunner at Rushforth Park in 2011.

VETERAN: Anton Sluyters does some fancy footwork during a match against Aussie Gunner at Rushforth Park in 2011. Lynne Mowbray

FOR any pet owners living in the Yamba or Maclean area, you might have met Anton Sluyters during a routine visit to the local veterinary clinic.

Growing up in the Netherlands, the veterinarian left half said it was difficult to completely fall in love with football.

"I played soccer when I was a youngster, but my sport was grass hockey; it has always been a substantial force in the Netherlands," he said.

However, it wasn't until he began travelling the world in his late teens did football become a mainstay.

"I travelled back and forth between Australia and New Zealand. I then met my wife and with her we travelled to Europe," he said.

"We spent a few years living in England, Holland, Amsterdam, and eventually made our way back to Sydney, to live at Bondi Beach.

"Given all my travels I always played social soccer; I just kept kicking the ball around."

From there, they relocated to Brisbane after starting a family, however, once the kids were old enough, they made the final move to the country. A goal they had dreamed of for quite some time.

"We had a long relationship with Yamba, and there was a need for a veterinarian in the area so it worked out well," he said.

"When we moved to Yamba I looked at hockey but it was only in Grafton so I went with soccer."

In that time, Anton has watched the growth of Clarence Valley football since the 1980s.

"Back then it was only geared toward the junior teams," he said.

"Not until around 1991-92 that the senior teams emerged."

In 1997, the Yamba Soccer Club celebrated their first season with a senior squad.

While Anton has been actively playing with the Breakers over the years, his many roles behind the scenes have helped keep the game moving forward in the Clarence Valley.

As a representative of the club, Anton has attended Lower Clarence Sports Council meetings, Sports Ground committees in addition to arranging club meetings, organising the canteen, fields and lights.

However, Anton admits in the last few years, he has slowed down, but just a little bit.

"I want to let people step up and take ownership, because for it to continue in the spirit of an amateur sports club, working together is what will drive the future direction of the game," he said.

The 2nd Division Women's team are looking for more players. Please contact secretary Michelle Riley on 0422 732 215 for more information.