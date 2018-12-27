IN THE MONEY: Are you Grafton's latest lottery winner?

Check your tickets Grafton: $100,000 Lucky Lotteries winner still a mystery!

One Grafton resident or visitor became a $100,000 richer a week ago - they just don't know it yet.

The mystery Grafton ticket holder won the guaranteed 1st Prize of $100,000 in Lucky Lotteries Super Jackpot draw 10262 on Friday 21 December 2018.

But the winning entry is not registered to a Players Club Card so NSW Lotteries officials have no way of contacting the winner to break the life-changing news.

The winning entry was purchased at Grafton Shoppingworld News, Shop 59, Shoppingworld, 42 Duke Street, Grafton.

It's the second time in less than four months that Grafton Shoppingworld news has sold a 1st Prize winning Lucky Lotteries entry. Another winner took home the top prize of $200,000 in Lucky Lotteries Mega Jackpot draw 1125 drawn on 5 September 2018.

The previous winner remained a mystery for eight weeks before claiming their prize, prompting the question - why are Grafton locals so shy in coming forward to claim their prize?

NSW Lotteries spokesperson Bronwyn Spencer said she was eager to confirm the good news with the region's latest winner and urged all Lucky Lotteries players to check their tickets as soon as possible.

"We believe our winner is completely unaware of their exciting news!” she said.

"Imagine winning $100,000 but being completely unaware of it! How would your plans change for 2019 ahead knowing you'd scored this windfall?

"You may not think that it's possible that you could be the 1st Prize winner, but if you have purchased an unregistered entry in the Lucky Lotteries Super jackpot draw 102262, it could be you!

"We're urging all players to check their entries as soon as possible and if you discover you are holding the winning ticket to contact NSW Lotteries on 131 868 to begin the process of claiming your prize.”

Grafton Shoppingworld News owner Rose Driver said she was thrilled to have sold another major prize again so soon.

"What fantastic news for one our customers that they will be $100,000 richer!” she exclaimed.

"We are so happy to have sold another major prize just a few months apart. We hope we can sell another prize, and a bigger prize, again soon.

"We hope our customer comes forward soon so we can unite them with their prize and they can see in the New Year with their windfall!”

