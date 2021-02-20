SPOTLIGHT: Stutt stamping status on senior sporting sphere

Tucabia Copmanhurst wicket keeper Keaton Stutt was selected as a wicket keeper for North Coast at a representative cricket carnival at Raymond Terrace in January.

Tucabia Copmanhurst wicket keeper Keaton Stutt was selected as a wicket keeper for North Coast at a representative cricket carnival at Raymond Terrace in January.

Tucabia Copmanhurst's next young gun Keaton Stutt is proving he fits right in among men with a string of scores in Clarence River Cricket.

In recent weeks the 15-year-old has cemented his place in the top order for Tucabia's 2nd Grade side, which currently leads the competition with two rounds remaining after this weekend's washed out fixtures before the finals﻿.

After recovering from a broken leg and playing just three games prior to Christmas - when he batted in the lower order and produced scores of 9no, 9no and 6no - Stutt has shot to prominence in the second half of the season with scores of 65, 12, 11, 44no and 48, to take his 2nd Grade tally to 204 runs for the season.

His average of 51.00 is the third best of the 2nd Grade batsmen behind leading run scorer Matt McKee (459 at 76.50) from Coutts Crossing and GDSC Easts Poplar Sheds' Aaron MacFadyen (340 at 68.00).

The stepson of Tucabia Premier League veteran Matt Pigg was named the KFC Player of the Week in round 11 for his match-winning innings of 65 runs against GDSC Easts Valley Finance at Ulmarra Showground on January 16.

His 107-ball solo effort ensured Tucabia saved face against the bottom-placed side and maintained their own place at the top of the 2nd Grade ladder.

Coming in to bat at No.3 with the score 1 for 4, Stutt was the last man out with the score 116 in the 38th over. The bowlers headed by captain Billy Blanch (3 for 10 off 7) were able to successfully defend the modest total with Easts dismissed 25 runs short for 91.

More Clarence Cricket stories:

CRCA: Top of table stalemate, Easts-Westlawn bounce back

Dalton delivers for Souths with career best figures

PHOTO GALLERY: Twenty20 - Lawrence v Tucabia

FAMILY GAME: Three generations give cricket the thumbs up

Keaton's father Leigh Stutt plays for Westlawn MI Organics in the 2nd Grade competition and, in Tucabia's most recent outing in round 15 at Lower Fisher Turf, Keaton caught out his dad after he had top scored with 34 of his side's total of 177.

Then in reply Keaton opened the batting and top scored in the run chase with 48 - including being dropped by Leigh twice - with teammate Ethan Powell (41no) ensuring Tucabia got the job done with five wickets to spare.

The KFC Player of the Week wins a $15 voucher courtesy of KFC Grafton.

PLAYER PROFILE:

Name: Keaton Stutt

Team: Tucabia-Copmanhurst Sunline Fencing - 2nd Grade

Age: 15

Occupation: McDonald's, school student

Achievement: 65 runs v GDSC Easts Valley Finance

Player of the Week poll (top 3):

1. Keaton Stutt (Tucabia) - 2nd Grade: 65 runs

2. Rhys Hebbard (Westlawn) - 2nd Grade: 90 not out

3. Josh McFadyen (Easts) - 2nd Grade: 3/19 off 7 overs, 80 not out, two catches

Describe the round 11 performance in one word: Slow

Season stats: 204 runs at 51.00

How's 2020/21 shaping up for your team? It's going pretty good. Hopefully we can find a bit of form again going into finals.

Funniest teammate: Jesse Powell. Some of the stuff he says is outrageous.

Most annoying teammate: Layton Pigg, as he's my brother.

Who with and when did you first play cricket: In Under-10s for Tucabia with a bunch of mates from school. We weren't going to get a team, so I had to scout all my friends.

Greatest achievement on the cricket field: Winning back to back grand finals in Under-14s for Tucabia with all my mates.

Best cricketer you've played with or against: Matthew Pigg

Any pregame rituals: Put my right pad on first.

Favourite KFC Big Bash team: Sydney Thunder

Favourite current Test cricketer: Steve Smith

Favourite cricketer of all-time: I didn't get to watch him but probably Punter (Ricky Ponting).

CRCA 2nd Grade Cricketer of the Year prediction (rival player): 1st Grade - Kallen Lawrence. 2nd Grade - Matty McKee.