'Inaccurate' ads about Lennox lake were not authorised

There has been a lot of controversy about plans to close the eastern road at Lake Ainsworth.
There has been a lot of controversy about plans to close the eastern road at Lake Ainsworth. Rebecca Lollback

PRESERVING Lake Ainsworth Inc has said the two newspaper ads which Ballina's mayor Cr David Wright reacted to with claims of "inaccuracies" were not authorised by the group.

The ads, promoting a public rally opposing the closure of the eastern road at Lake Ainsworth, were placed in the Weekend Star on January 6, and the Ballina Shire Advocate on January 10.

Pip Carter, president of the PLAI, wrote in a letter to this week's Advocate, the ads were "unauthorised and were placed without Preserving Lake Ainsworth Inc's knowledge or endorsement".

The ads prompted the mayor, Cr David Wright, to release a statement calling for the group to be factual in its arguments, pointing to "inaccuracies" in the advertisements.

The advertisements were booked and paid for by Don Opie, who has been a regular letter-writer opposing the closure of the eastern road, using the Preserving Lake Ainsworth Inc's name.

Mr Carter said that Mr Opie was not a member of the PLAI committee.

