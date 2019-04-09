Inaugural prize recognises misunderstood art form

Julie McKenzie and Malcolm King in front of some of the entries at their All About Print acquisitive competition.

Julie McKenzie and Malcolm King in front of some of the entries at their All About Print acquisitive competition. Adam Hourigan

THE inaugural All About Print Prize is making print work accessible and supporting local artists.

The exhibition launched last Saturday as part of Plunge Art Festival at King Studio in Maclean.

Artists Malcolm King and Julie McKenzie said they opted for a print exhibition because the art form wasn't given a lot of recognition in the Valley.

"A lot of people think print isn't an original because it is a multiple but people need some education about the fact that it is an artist's print and there might be several of them but they are all hand pulled,” Mr King said.

"So a number of people can appreciate it instead of one.”

Among the artists from Byron Bay, Kyogle and Ocean Shores entered for a chance win the $500 prize are Judy Bourke and Jenny Kitchener.

The couple said paying local artists was an important part of their message.

"Artists create a vibrant tourism destination but the artists are quite often the lowest paid people in the community,” Mr King said.

"It is a very hard profession to turn a decent dollar.”

Mr King hoped the prize would become an annual event and continue to grow.

"Next year we will advertise with a lot more lead time and we're going to try to get a sponsor.”

A people's choice award will be drawn at the end of the month.

King Studio is open Wednesday- Sunday 10-4pm.