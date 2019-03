Anna Stanton of Yamba duo Anna and Jed at the inaugural Sunday Sessions event held at the Crown Hotel, Grafton on Sunday, 3rd March, 2018.Photo Jempire Events

THE first Sunday sessions at Crown Hotel was a smash hit last week, filling a gap for young people in Grafton looking for a place to relax with mates on a Sunday afternoon.

Founder of Jempire Events Jeremy Jablonski said the idea came from chatting to young people about what they wanted to see around town.

Jeremy has plenty more events in the pipeline with G-Fest coming up tomorrow.