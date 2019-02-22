Menu
Bats flying over the Pacific Highway at Farlows Lane near Maclean.
Inaugural wildlife festival postponed due to Oma

Kathryn Lewis
by
22nd Feb 2019 10:52 AM

THE INAUGURAL Big Bat and Wildlife Festival has been postponed thanks to Cyclone Oma wreaking havoc along the coastline.

Festival co-organiser Elizabeth Parker said the event will go ahead at a later date which has not yet been set.

"With the possibility of damaging winds we have to take safety into consideration and have decided to postpone the festival." she said.

"We need the rain more than we need a festival, but the timing is terrible."

She said the event will be even "bigger and better" as the extra time has meant more organisations are jumping on board to get involved.

The Bureau of Meteorology have warned of extremely high tides, gale-force winds and heavy rainfall along the Clarence Coast in the next few days.

Cyclone Oma has been downgraded to a category one system as it tracks southeasterly along the coast and is not expected to make landfall over the weekend.

