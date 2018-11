WESTPAC Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to the outskirts of Grafton to respond to an incident with a motorcyclist at around 12.30am this morning.

A 49-year-old male rider has reportedly gone into a fence, suffering head and facial injuries, he was treated and stabilised on scene by paramedics and helicopters clinical team then flown to Gold Coast University Hospital, reported in a serious condition.

More information as it comes to hand.