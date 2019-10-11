Income support for bushfire-hit communities

Bushfires have destroyed property and claimed lives across Northern NSW in the past week.

Bushfires have destroyed property and claimed lives across Northern NSW in the past week. Mick Stain Casino Briga

PEOPLE affected by bushfires are now eligible for income support payments.

Page MP Kevin Hogan announced that communities affected by devastating bushfires which ripped through parts of Northern NSW would be eligible for 13 weeks of income support payments to help them get back on their feet.

Mr Hogan said assistance was being provided through the Australian Government's Disaster Recovery Allowance and was being extended to help anyone who had lost their business or work in the areas affected.

"The Richmond Valley bushfires have hit the community hard, destroying homes and businesses,” Mr Hogan said.

"Anyone who has lost income because of the fires should to contact Department of Human Services to see if they are eligible.”

The income assistance would be set at the maximum rate of the Newstart allowance and was in addition to payments made under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.

The DRA is available in nine areas affected by the northern NSW bushfires: Armidale, Bellingen, Clarence Valley, Glen Innes Severn, Inverell, Richmond Valley, Tenterfield, Uralla and Walcha.

Claims can be made for the Disaster Recovery Allowance from Monday October 14 and anyoen wishing to apply should call DHS on 180 22 66, visit www.humanservices.gov.au or visit a DHS Service Centre.

Equivalent financial assistance is also available to eligible New Zealand citizens.

More information on Commonwealth Government disaster assistance is available at www.disasterassist.gov.au