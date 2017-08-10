Increased grading for gravel roads too costly

IMPROVING the maintenance of the Clarence Valley's gravel roads would cost ratepayers an extra $950,000 to $1.88 million a recent report has revealed.

Clarence Valley Council staff presented their report into implications of increasing service of gravel roads to Tuesday's corporate governance and works committee meeting.

The report found to increase grading of non-school bus route roads from two to three times a year would add $950,779 to the current costs.

Upping the maintenance of all gravel roads to grading four times a year added $1.88 million to council's costs.

The report showed the council's current unsealed road maintenance grading budget provided:

Bus routes graded four times per year;

All other roads graded two times per year;

An allowance - 5% of the budget determined for additional grading outside the defined level of service - where roads deteriorate so that maintenance is required before the next scheduled grading.

The council report said in 2017/2018 the budget for maintenance grading was $2,541,067.

Option 1 costed bus routes graded four times a year and all other roads graded three times a year

It a 2% allowance for additional grading outside the defined service level of service when roads deteriorated.

Annual funding required to provide the level of service in option 1 is - $3,491,846 which requires an increase of $950,779 to the current funding allocation.

Option 2 costed all roads graded four times a year with no allowance for additional grading outside the defined level of service.

Annual funding required for this level of would be $4,421,107, an increase of $1,880,040 to the current funding allocation.

Mayor Jim Simmons described the Valley's gravel road network as a mess and said grading twice a year was clearly not good enough.

He said grading roads at least three times a year would give the council a better road network and "happier ratepayers”.

But Cr Karen Toms said the report was not about allocating funds, but gathering information for the council.

She said there would need to be a "conversation with the community” before any more funds were allocated.