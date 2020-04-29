Vets were shocked when the owners of a five-month-old golden retriever rang them to say what they thought he’d swallowed whole.

Vets were shocked when the owners of a five-month-old golden retriever rang them to say what they thought he’d swallowed whole.

Adelaide vets have been shocked at finding a whole metal fork lodged in a pet dog's stomach.

"Never a dull moment in the ER ... we often get surprised too!," the Adelaide Animal Emergency & Referral Centre wrote on Facebook.

"Imagine getting the call: 'I think my dog ate a fork!'.

"A FORK you say? Really? Are you sure? Is it a plastic one? Or a metal one? A baby fork? Or a large Maxwell Williams one your in-laws bought as a wedding gift?

"Either way ... that's incredible, but an absolute emergency all in one, so you'd better bring him in."

Dustin is all better now. Picture: 7 News

When Dustin arrived at the centre vets discovered the five-month-old golden retriever had indeed swallowed a pronged piece of dinnerware whole.

They managed to remove it with an endoscope rather than having to resort to surgery, and shared a video of the procedure.

One woman on Facebook said the incident was a real eye-opener for other pet owners and a "slap of reality".

Never a dull moment in the ER.... we often get surprised too! Imagine getting the call: “I think my dog ate a fork!”... Posted by Adelaide Animal Emergency & Referral Centre on Sunday, April 26, 2020

Dustin had swallowed a fork. Picture: Adelaide Animal Emergency & Referral Centre

Another pet owner said it was typical of a golden retriever, with hers having to visit the vet annually for swallowing something.

"But never anything like a fork," she said.

Originally published as 'Incredible' find in dog's stomach