Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A screenshot of the incredible encounter. Picture: Payton Landaas via Youtube
A screenshot of the incredible encounter. Picture: Payton Landaas via Youtube
Pets & Animals

Incredible footage of whale with surfers

by Phoebe Loomes
15th Nov 2019 7:00 PM

Incredible drone footage has captured the moment a whale swims directly through a group of mostly unaware surfers.

The footage was filmed by Payton Landaas, 18, a high school student, who called the moment "surreal" and "insane". He was filming off the coast of Southern California when he captured the stunning vision. He had been flying the drone nearby a group of about a dozen surfers at Doheny State Beach in LA when he suddenly saw the whale edging up to them.

 

A screenshot of the incredible encounter. Picture: Payton Landaas via YouTube
A screenshot of the incredible encounter. Picture: Payton Landaas via YouTube

 

 

Mr Landaas has recently started his own drone video company, Stealth Photos, and was checking the waves from a bluff by his home in Capo Beach when he saw a whale spout.

"It was completely surreal and so insane," Mr Landaas told NBC News.

Some of the surfers seem to notice the massive creature and try to paddle away from it. However, most of the group seem blissfully unaware of the massive sea mammal passing by.

More Stories

seniors-news surfers swimmer whale

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        NCCC PREMIER LEAGUE: Harwood confident on hallowed home turf

        premium_icon NCCC PREMIER LEAGUE: Harwood confident on hallowed home turf

        Cricket The defending premiers are hunting a first win against the top of the table Valleys at Harwood Oval tomorrow.

        CRCA CRICKET: Big task as sides eye hefty targets

        premium_icon CRCA CRICKET: Big task as sides eye hefty targets

        Cricket The GDSC PL could be blown wide open with some big match-ups ahead.

        Did somebody poison the water hole?

        premium_icon Did somebody poison the water hole?

        Crime Break in at Clarence reservoir leaves council in a bind

        Clarence shoppers brace themselves for tough fortnight

        premium_icon Clarence shoppers brace themselves for tough fortnight

        News Popular supermarket closing its doors for a refit