'Incredible lifestyle' lures successful businessman to Coast

A SUCCESSFUL engineer-turned-businessman has set up roots on the Sunshine Coast with a new venture aimed at the region's growing health and fitness community.

Andrew Talbot and his wife, Casey, have recently opened Studio Pilates at Buddina.

The 32-year-old said he was drawn to the franchise model because of the couple's passion for health and fitness.

"I had a look at the business model and went along and tried it ... and it did absolute wonders for my back," he said.

"I just saw the benefits in something like this. I thought there was nothing like that on the Sunshine Coast, and it was just so differentiated from its competitors."

Mr Talbot said the studio had been "really well received" since it opened in April.

"All of our customers have been saying that they've been waiting for something like this on the Coast for so long now, so it's really nice to be able to give them that opportunity as well," he said.

"People are becoming so health-conscious and fitness orientated up there, and that pilates business just fits in so well with the Sunshine Coast demographic."

The move to the health and fitness industry was a big career change for the Brisbane-based management consultant.

Mr Talbot worked all over Australia, and even Nigeria, as a mining engineer before returning to the University of Queensland in 2016 to study his MBA.

"I got to a point where I'd obviously learned a lot of practical knowledge ... the MBA was really that next step in culminating all of that knowledge," he said.

Mr Talbot said the studio was self-sufficient enough to allow him to keep his day job, with the added benefit of having an excuse to come to the Coast.

"The lifestyle up there is just incredible," he said.

He said anyone wanting a career in business should "stick to your passion".

"Find those interests and turn them into passions, and get as much experience as you can," he said.