Incredible moment dad tackles upskirt perv

Police hailed Ismael Duarte a hero for his actions after stopping the suspected serial pervert. Picture: CBS.

THIS is the incredible moment a hero dad tackles an upskirt perv after spotting him taking sick snaps of female shoppers.

According to The Sun, CCTV footage shows Ismael Duarte flooring the creep after claiming the man had his camera phone close to his 15-year-old daughter at a Target supermarket in Cypress, Los Angeles.

He blocked him from getting close but minutes later saw him squatting on the floor trying to upskirt another woman and knocked the phone out of his hand before bringing him to the ground.

The same suspect is believed to have perved on female shoppers in a different Target store on the same day. Picture: CBS.

The suspect fled, but Mr Duarte and his wife chased after him and were able to get pictures of the man and his license plate.

Cops were then able to locate and arrest 29-year-old Jorge Anthony Ibarra Jr., who is suspected of upskirting another woman in a different Target store earlier on Sunday.

Mr Duarte told KCAL9 alarm bells starting ringing "when he got close to my daughter (his phone) was in camera mode".

Police said they had evidence from at least two victims and multiple witnesses - and believe there could be more victims.

The suspect has been identified as 29-year-old Jorge Anthony Ibarra, Jr. Picture: Cypress Police Department.

Police hailed Mr Duarte a hero for his actions after he stopped the suspected serial pervert.

Upskirting is not specifically outlawed in the United States, but detectives with the Cypress Police Department have now charged him with invasion of privacy at the Orange County Jail, where he's being held on a $US25,000 bail.

The offence is on the brink of becoming illegal in the United Kingdom, where it was prevented from becoming law by a sole objection from MP Sir Christopher Chope earlier this year.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.