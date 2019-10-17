Menu
Brinsmead family Darian, 13, Ronan, 11, and Rachael Sellars are continuing to recover in Townsville Hospital after a horror crash at Gordonvale. Picture: Supplied
News

Incredible moment in wake of horror crash

by Grace Mason
17th Oct 2019 1:13 PM
AS he nurses his family back to health after a horror car crash, Brinsmead dad David Sellars has called on the community to get behind the driver of the other vehicle.

Mr Sellars' wife Rachael and sons Darian, 13, and Ronan, 11, are considered lucky to be alive after their car collided head on with a truck on the Mulgrave River bridge at Gordonvale early last week.

The trio remain in Townsville Hospital and are facing an arduous recovery and Mr Sellars has shared an incredible picture of them from inside the Intensive Care Unit.

The truck driver, a 54-year-old man from Flying Fish Point, was also critically injured with multiple broken bones, but is now in a stable condition in Cairns Hospital.

The community has got behind the Sellars family with a GoFundMe account now at more than $27,000.

But Mr Sellars asked people to turn their thoughts to the truck driver.

"They need to rally around this man," he said. "There is a fourth victim that I'm horribly concerned about so it's important for the community to get behind him as well."

He said the boys were recovering with Darian now able to walk short distances and Ronan doing well despite a full leg cast.

Mrs Sellars' broken pelvis means she must stay bedridden for a further six weeks.

"It's going to be a hard road for all of us," he said.

Mr Sellars said among Darian's first words when he regained consciousness were "Where's Ronan, how's Ronan and where's mum, how's mum?".

"He's such a giving, loving kid," he said.

Mr Sellars continued to heap praise on medical staff and support services available at both hospitals and emergency services.

