Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A picture of what should be the skyline of one of Australia's most recognisable cities shows the crazy impact the fires are having.
A picture of what should be the skyline of one of Australia's most recognisable cities shows the crazy impact the fires are having.
Environment

Incredible picture of Sydney drowning in bushfire smoke

by Ben Graham,Phoebe Loomes and Ally Foster
21st Nov 2019 8:22 PM

A picture of what should be the skyline of one of Australia's most recognisable cities shows the crazy impact the fires are having.

Crews in Victoria are battling against the most severe Code Red conditions in parts of the state;

In South Australia catastrophic conditions have destroyed numerous homes overnight and today;

In NSW crews continue to battle blazes after a horror two weeks;

In Queensland crews are taking advantage of easing conditions, but fires continue to burn around the state;

Crews are also battling blazes in Tasmania.

bushfires fires sydney

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        RISING RENEGADE: Leeson relishing role with WBBL side

        premium_icon RISING RENEGADE: Leeson relishing role with WBBL side

        Cricket Leeson’s chances were few and far between at the Sydney Sixers but a move to the Melbourne Renegades is starting to pay off big time.

        FIRE UPDATE: Information you need to know

        FIRE UPDATE: Information you need to know

        News Residents told to seek shelter as fire approaches

        POSITIVE: Fire double trouble leads to positive response

        premium_icon POSITIVE: Fire double trouble leads to positive response

        News Sammie Dobbs lost her holiday home, and was evacuated from her own house nearly...