Incredible transformation of 164-year-old general store

Goolmangar General Store Kirstin Paterson is getting Back Gallery artist Justin Livingston to give the 164-year-old building a makeover. Marc Stapelberg

COWS will still come first as the Goolmangar General Store transforms into an edgy artscape thanks to a Back Alley Gallery street artist.

Since taking over the store 12 years ago, owner Kirstin Paterson said she had been "dying" to give the entire 164-year-old building a makeover.

"It's finally happening and I'm really excited," Ms Paterson said.

"The old cows were pretty iconic, but it's a bit outdated and faded so it's nice to freshen things up after the flood.

"The shop has been here since 1854.

"In the 20s it burnt down twice. It's been through major floods in the 70s and 80s and once since I've been here. It's been through a lot."

After meeting with street artist Justin Livingstone, also known as Julla, and discussing ideas, Ms Paterson decided to keep the country feel and the 'cows come first' theme.

"Julla is turning it into a big barn with animals in front of it, starting with the front of the store and eventually running right around the building," she said.

"A lot of tourists stop and take photos of the old cows, because this is the main road to Nimbin so I'm sure this will still stop traffic."

Ms Paterson said choosing a Back Alley Gallery artist was an easy decision as she loved the all the eye catching creations which have revamped Lismore's laneways.

"I thought this kind of art would be an edgy, updated version for out here," she said.

"I liked Justin's ideas ... I'm very happy he's decided to do this."

Julla said it was a honour to transform the store with his honed pop-culture inspired artistic skills.

"It's a privilege and I felt quite proud to be asked," he said.

"I'll put more of a modern spin on the cow, country theme and make it a bit more stylised ... it was a bit more like folk art before.

"I'm really looking forward to painting the whole building and making it look like a whole barn... with a fence, hills and sky in the back ground and characters standing in front. Watch this space."