Incredible tribute to an amazing woman who flew high

AN aviation pioneer has been celebrated by one of the world's biggest tech giants.

Today's Google Doodle on the search engine's home page, is a tribute to the famed pilot and aviatrix Maude 'Lores" Bonney, who gained fame in the 1930s for her incredible aerial feats.

Today would have been Bonney's 122nd birthday.

Google’s tribute to Maude “Lores” Bonney.

In her later life she lived on the Gold Coast and died at her home in Miami in 1994 at the age of 96.

Known to friends as Lores, she was born in South Africa's Pretoria in 1897 and moved to Australia when she was a child.

A decade after moving to Queensland in 1917, Bonney became interested in flight and took lessons secretly before her husband, Harry Bonney, bought her a Gypsy Moth biplane.

Maude Rose ``Lores'' Bonney. Picture: State Library of Queensland

In 1931 she set the record for the longest one-day flight by a woman, a 1600km journey from Brisbane to Wangaratta.

The following year she became the first woman to circumnavigate the Australian mainland by air, a 12,800km journey.

In 1933 she became the first woman to fly solo from Australia to England, making the 20,000km journey from Brisbane to Croydon.

Bonney piloted the first journey from Australia to South Africa, with a 16,826km flight from Brisbane to Cape Town.

Her flying career ended with the outbreak of World War II and the destruction of both her planes.

The northern Gold Coast electorate of Bonney is named for her.