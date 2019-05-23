Incredible zoom on Huawei ‘spy camera’

Billionaire Ren Zhengfei says his firm is fully prepared to face the trade restrictions. Picture: AFP

Billionaire Ren Zhengfei says his firm is fully prepared to face the trade restrictions. Picture: AFP

CONSPIRACY theorists are claiming the real reason for the US ban on Huawei is the incredible 50X zoom of its mobile phones.

Chinese diplomat Zhao Lijian, the deputy chief-of-mission at the Chinese embassy in Islamabad, has suggested the ban could be linked to its cameras.

He wrote on Twitter: "Why is Huawei making America tremble and go insane? Huawei's new phone camera's optical zoom is just insane."

Chinese diplomat Zhao Lijian filmed two boys playing chess from his skyscraper.



Accompanying this was a video recorded on his P30 showing two boys playing chess in the street below his skyscraper.

At 1X, they appear as tiny dots in the distance.

But when zoomed in at 50X, a viewer can distinguish the different chess pieces.

The Huawei camera captured the individual chess pieces.

The footage came as the founder of Huawei has warned "there will be conflict" with the US and its goal to "stand on top of the world".

Ren Zhengfei said the US "underestimates" his firm and is fully prepared to face the trade restrictions, The Sun reports

He told Chinese state media: "The current practice of US politicians underestimates our strength.

"Huawei's 5G will absolutely not be affected.

"In terms of 5G technologies, others won't be able to catch up with Huawei in two or three years.

"We have sacrificed ourselves and our families for our ideal, to stand on top of the world.

"To reach this ideal, sooner or later there will be conflict with the US."

His comments came after it emerged that the Beijing Chinese telecom giant will be able to roll out its own operating system by early next year at the latest.

Huawei was cut off from using Google's popular Android system after being placed on a US banned "entity list" last week.

Nevertheless, the company's chief executive of the consumer division, Yu Chengdong, said a Huawei operating system for smartphones, computers, tablets, televisions, cars and smart wearable devices will be available soon. The Huawei operating system will be rolled out at the earliest this autumn and at the latest next spring, Yu told Chinese publication Phoenix iFeng Tech in an article published late Tuesday.

In March, Yu told German publication Die Welt that Huawei had developed its own operating system in case US tech companies would be banned from continuing to supply theirs.

He said at the time an original operating system was a "plan B" and that Huawei preferred using the systems developed by Google and Microsoft. As the China-US trade war intensified in recent weeks, the US Commerce Department barred US firms from selling Huawei technology without government approval. On Monday, the department announced a 90-day grace period on the policy.

The United States accuses Huawei of helping the Chinese government to spy on other countries, though it hasn't shown any evidence.