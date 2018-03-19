Indecent assault numbers go up

The latest crime statistics have been released.

CRIME levels have mostly fallen across the Coffs/Clarence Local Area Command but the number of indecent assaults has increased.

According to the latest Bureau of Crime Statistics and Research figures, there were 202 indecent assaults, acts of indecency and other sexual offences over the 12 months to December 2017.

In 2016 there were 167 reported indecent assaults, acts of indecency and other sexual offences.

Other reported crimes to have increased were non-domestic violence related assaults, robbery without a weapon, steal from a dwelling, steal from a person and fraud.

There were decreases in domestic violence assaults, sexual assaults, robbery with a weapon but not a firearm, break and enters, motor vehicle theft, stealing from retail stores and malicious damage to property.

NSW Police said long-term trends showed violent and property crime across four crime categories - robbery, motor vehicle theft, break and enter, and murder - were now at their lowest recorded levels in 25 years.

"It is encouraging to see an overall decrease in crime statistics which correlates with increased proactive policing," NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller said.

"High-visibility and mobile policing operations targeting anti-social behaviour, alcohol-related violence, and drug possession and supply are having a significant impact in most parts of the state."

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said the results showed significant decreases in some types of crime.

"This vindicates the government's tough new crime laws and the Nationals' successful efforts to bring more police to our region, but most of all it proves what a great job our local officers are doing," he said.

"Our cops are tops, there's no doubt about that."

Mr Gulaptis said that in the Coffs/Clarence Police District, break and enter dwelling incidents were down by 40 per cent on last year.

He said he was constantly lobbying the government to bring even more police to the region.

"The way the NSW Police Force decide on resource allocations is largely based on local crime statistics.

"That is why I am appealing to all locals to report all crime, even if it isn't a major one, like a broken shed window.

"You can report crime by calling the Police Assistance Line on 13 14 44 or online at www.police.nsw.gov.au.

"Of course, if it is an emergency dial 000 straight away."

Crime Breakdown

Malicious damage to property: 1350

Robbery with a firearm: 1

Robbery with a weapon not a firearm: 21

Robbery without a weapon: 17

Motor vehicle theft: 259

Steal from a retail store: 341

Steal from a person: 71

Sexual assault: 154

Murder: 0

*Numbers are from 12 months to December 2017 for Coffs/Clarence Police District. Number of murders for the count of victims, not incidents.