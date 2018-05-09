Broncos’ priceless carrot to keep ‘Junior SBW’

No rush for Gillett Jaydn Su'A (left) of the Broncos is tackled by Greg Inglis of the Rabbitohs.

BRONCOS captain Darius Boyd has urged young gun Jaydn Su'A to look at the potential of winning an NRL premiership at Brisbane as he weighs up a $1.5 million offer to leave Red Hill.

Su'A is one of the NRL's hottest properties with a host of clubs, including South Sydney, prepared to pay the 20-year-old upwards of $500,000-a-season to quit the Broncos.

Nicknamed "Junior SBW" by teammates in reference to dual-code superstar Sonny Bill Williams, Su'A has made the most of his opportunity to replace injured Test backrower Matt Gillett (broken neck).

His elevation to Brisbane's starting side has piqued interest in the former junior dynamo, who will make his 16th NRL appearance in Saturday's double-header clash against Manly at Suncorp Stadium.

The Broncos are facing a bidding war to retain Su'A while also trying to extend the contracts of rising forwards Matt Lodge and Tevita Pangai Jr.

Under coach Wayne Bennett, many players have sacrificed dollars for success at Brisbane over the club's 30-year history and Boyd urged Su'A to consider the same.

"It's a tough business to retain and recruit players," he said.

"Brisbane are known for getting people on less money than what they could get somewhere else.

"That is what you expect when you are playing in Queensland and at Suncorp and for a famous club like the Broncos.

Jaydn Su'A (C) has been strongly linked with the Rabbitohs.

"You want to be successful more so than it being all about the dollars. It's well known that's the way it's been.

"I hope we do keep Su'A. He is a great talent and is only going to get better.

"In saying that, it's down to what he gets offered and what he thinks he's worth and the opportunity. Where he thinks he sits and how to improve his NRL career."

Darius Boyd tasted premiership success with St George Illawarra in 2010.

The Rabbitohs appear a logical fit for Su'A.

With star backrower Angus Crichton bound for the Roosters next season, a spot on South Sydney's edge is there for the taking.

Former Rabbitohs assistant coach Gorden Tallis said Su'A could thrive alongside hard-hitting forward Sam Burgess and under new coach Anthony Seibold.

"Seibs is good and playing with guys like Sam Burgess would be great," he said.

"Souths is a really good club. Since they came back into the comp, to go and win a comp (in 2014) after 40 years, they're doing a lot of things right.

Sam Burgess could serve as a mentor for Su’A, according to Gorden Tallis.

"Seibs played at the Broncos and has been around. He's done a really good apprenticeship.

"The players are playing a really good style of footy. You've got to go because of the style of footy they play and what role they want you to play."

With teen sensation Payne Haas bursting on to the NRL scene a fortnight ago, Bennett has a wealth of young forwards at his disposal.

They could set up the next generation of Broncos dominance and Boyd said Brisbane would do all it could to keep them together.

"They're all important," he said.

"We've got a lot of young forwards coming through which is really exciting for the club.

"As long as the club are doing all they can to keep him then it really comes down to his decision.

"There has been a lot of talk about how many people the Broncos have lost over the years but you can't keep everyone. That's the thing with the salary cap."