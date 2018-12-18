Menu
It’s understood investigators were looking for files.
Politics

Corruption investigators ‘raid’ NSW Labor

18th Dec 2018 2:58 PM

THE Independent Commission Against Corruption has reportedly raided the NSW Labor Party headquarters in Sydney as part of an ongoing investigation.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, it's understood investigators arrived at the Sussex Street offices where they were looking for records.

NSW ICAC couldn't confirm the raid on the NSW Labor headquarters.
A spokeswoman for NSW ICAC told news.com.au it could not comment on operational matters - meaning it couldn't confirm the raid.

It comes as senior Labor Party officials have gathered in Adelaide for the ALP National Conference.

More to come.

