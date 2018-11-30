India rocked as ‘next Sachin’ ruled out of first Test

Shaw was clearly in a lot of pain.

Shaw was clearly in a lot of pain.

India's hopes of creating history in Australia this summer has taken a giant nose dive after the batting phenomenon dubbed the next Sachin Tendulkar was sensationally ruled out of the first Test.

Prithvi Shaw has suffered ligament damage to his left ankle after going over it badly earlier on Friday at the SCG while fielding against the Cricket Australia XI in a tour game.

Shaw was stretchered off the field via a medicab and rushed for scans at a nearby hospital.

He returned to the ground a couple of hours later in a moon boot and unable to walk without crutches.

Shaw rolled his ankle while trying to take a catch.

The BCCI has confirmed the diagnosis is severe enough that the 19-year-old who made a century on Test debut earlier this year will miss the first Test.

"Shaw underwent scans this morning and the reports revealed a lateral ligament injury," said the statement.

"Shaw will be unavailable for the first Test against Australia in Adelaide. He will undergo an intensive rehabilitation program to hasten the recovery and be available for selection at the earliest."

The hastiness of the BCCI to rule Shaw out of next week's first Test starting on December 6 suggests the injury could be particularly serious.

Prithvi Shaw grabs his ankle after suffering a potentially serious injury at the SCG. Picture: Getty

Shaw showed why he's one of India's brightest young stars on Thursday when he scored 66 off 69 balls against CA X1 at the SCG.

The injury puts his role in India's plans for this summer's four-Test series in serious doubt. He was certain to open the batting for India.

Shaw last month became the youngest Indian to score a century in his Test debut.

Murali Vijay would be the most likely man to come in to replace Shaw if he's ruled out of the first Test.

He had to be carried from the SCG.

Every Test, ODI & T20I live, ad-break free during play and in 4K. Only on Foxtel. SIGN UP NOW!