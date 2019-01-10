Indian cricket stars in sexism row

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya has apologised over sexist comments he made on a talk show on Indian television.

Pandya and KL Rahul were asked to explain themselves over their appearance on Koffee with Karan, hosted by Bollywood producer Karan Johar.

When probed about their lives off the field Pandya proudly spoke of showing off his many flames to his parents.

"The other day there was a party," Pandya said, "My parents are sitting there and (referring to the female guests) they're like "Which one is yours?" and I sat with them and said "This, this this, everyone's got something with me."

He also mentioned that he felt "West Indian in spirit" earlier in the interview.

Pandya answered a question about he approached women in nightclubs in this way: "I like to watch and observe how they move. I'm a little from the black side so I need to see how they move."

The interview was met with social media condemnation, particularly of Pandya, who has now issued an apology after the BCCI demanded explanations from he and Rahul.

"We have sent show cause notices to Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul for their comments," Board of Control for Cricket in India administrator Vinod Rai was quoted as saying by the Press Trust of India.

"They have been given 24 hours to give an explanation."

The announcement came only a few hours after the 25-year-old Pandya posted his apology on social media.

Pandya said he "got a bit carried away" as he explained his bragging about his prowess with women on the show.

"After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way," Pandya said on Twitter.

"Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments. Respect," he added.

Pandya also emailed an apology, which was published on ESPNCricinfo: "As you are aware, I made an appearance on the chat show where I have made certain statements without realising that these could be disrespectful and offend sensitivities of viewers for which I am sincerely regretful.

"I would like to assure you that there was no malice or any sort of ill-intent on my part to offend anyone or portray any section of the society in bad light. I made these statements in the flow of the show and had not comprehended the extent to which my statements would be found offensive."

